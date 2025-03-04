HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Earnings Preview: Recent $HPE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE ($HPE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $7,889,488,457 and earnings of $0.50 per share.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Insider Trading Activity

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE insiders have traded $HPE stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTONIO F NERI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $9,911,625 .

. JOHN F SCHULTZ (EVP, COLO) sold 262,818 shares for an estimated $5,681,599

FIDELMA RUSSO (EVP, GM, Hybrid Cloud & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,744 shares for an estimated $4,328,366 .

. NEIL B MACDONALD (EVP, GM of Compute HPC AI) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 186,438 shares for an estimated $4,004,178 .

. PHIL MOTTRAM (EVP, GM, Intelligent Edge) sold 65,278 shares for an estimated $1,480,961

KIRT P KARROS (SVP, Treasurer and FP&A) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,241 shares for an estimated $1,205,464 .

. GARY M REINER sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,173,500

KRISTIN K MAJOR (EVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,578 shares for an estimated $1,089,431 .

. JEREMY COX (SVP, Controller & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,693 shares for an estimated $860,605 .

. GERRI GOLD (EVP, Pres & CEO Financial Serv) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,756 shares for an estimated $431,136.

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 532 institutional investors add shares of HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE stock to their portfolio, and 458 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE Government Contracts

We have seen $58,505,287 of award payments to $HPE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

