Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.52, the dividend yield is 5.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $9.52, representing a -45.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.59 and a 28.13% increase over the 52 week low of $7.43.

HPE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Synnex Corporation (SNX) and ePlus inc. (PLUS). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -25.24%, compared to an industry average of -34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OMFL with an increase of 12.74% over the last 100 days. RNDV has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 2.48%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.