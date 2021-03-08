Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $14.4, representing a -4.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.06 and a 93.81% increase over the 52 week low of $7.43.

HPE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Synnex Corporation (SNX) and ePlus inc. (PLUS). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.34. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -58.27%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NXTG)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNLC)

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (MIDF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 26.78% over the last 100 days. WFH has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 2.69%.

