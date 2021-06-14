Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.89, the dividend yield is 3.02%.
The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $15.89, representing a -5.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.74 and a 91.79% increase over the 52 week low of $8.29.
HPE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -45.74%, compared to an industry average of -9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (HPE)
- Direxion Work From Home ETF (HPE)
- US Equity Dividend Select ETF (HPE)
- First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (HPE)
- SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (HPE).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 19.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 4.62%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.