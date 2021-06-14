Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.89, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $15.89, representing a -5.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.74 and a 91.79% increase over the 52 week low of $8.29.

HPE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.49. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -45.74%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (HPE)

Direxion Work From Home ETF (HPE)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (HPE)

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (HPE)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (HPE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDIV with an increase of 19.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 4.62%.

