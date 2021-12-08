Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.47, the dividend yield is 3.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $15.47, representing a -7.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.74 and a 34.17% increase over the 52 week low of $11.53.

HPE is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -52.45%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hpe Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (TERM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 2.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 3.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.