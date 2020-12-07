Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2020

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.34, the dividend yield is 3.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $12.34, representing a -24.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.45 and a 66.08% increase over the 52 week low of $7.43.

HPE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Synnex Corporation (SNX) and ePlus inc. (PLUS). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -74.81%, compared to an industry average of -28.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFL)

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 36.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 3.12%.

