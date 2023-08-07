News & Insights

Hewlett Packard Enterprise CFO leaves for cloud communications firm RingCentral

August 07, 2023 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by Jaspreet Singh for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N on Monday announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Tarek Robbiati and named insider Jeremy Cox as his interim replacement.

Robbiati is leaving after spending five years in the role and will join cloud communications provider RingCentral RNG.N as CEO. His resignation would be effective from Aug. 25.

Robbiati will take over from CEO Vlad Shmunis, who will become executive chairman.

The IT company also backed its revenue and adjusted profit per share forecast for the third quarter ahead of the results on Aug. 29.

(Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Jaspreet.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; @i_jass on Twitter;))

