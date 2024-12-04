Hewlett Packard Enterprise call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 10,358 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 47.91%. 12/6 weekly 21 calls and 12/6 weekly 19.5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.62. Earnings are expected on December 5th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HPE:
- HPE Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Unusually active option classes on open December 2nd
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, December 02 – December 05, 2024
- SMCI, DELL, HPE: AI Stocks Surge on Nvidia’s Strong Q3 Results
- Nvidia results have positive read through for enterprise AI demand, says Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.