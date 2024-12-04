Hewlett Packard Enterprise call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 10,358 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 47.91%. 12/6 weekly 21 calls and 12/6 weekly 19.5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.62. Earnings are expected on December 5th.

