Hewlett Packard Enterprise call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 4,072 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 41.60%. 12/6 weekly 20 calls and 11/1 weekly 18.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.16. Earnings are expected on December 3rd.
