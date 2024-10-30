Hewlett Packard Enterprise call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Hewlett Packard Enterprise with 11,611 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 36.11%. 11/22 weekly 19.5 puts and Jan-25 23 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 7,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.46. Earnings are expected on December 3rd.

