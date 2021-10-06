Hewlett Packard Enterprise Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HPE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.57, changing hands as low as $14.45 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.285 per share, with $16.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.62. The HPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

