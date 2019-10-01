Hewlett Packard Enterprise Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HPE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.82, changing hands as low as $14.64 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.0868 per share, with $17.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.65.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.