Hewlett Packard Enterprise Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HPE

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.42, changing hands as low as $15.32 per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HPE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HPE's low point in its 52 week range is $12.99 per share, with $17.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.40. The HPE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

