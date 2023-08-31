Hewlett Packard Enterprise (BER:2HP) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 16.94

The average one-year price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (BER:2HP) has been revised to 16.94 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 16.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.03 to a high of 20.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.17% from the latest reported closing price of 15.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2HP is 0.19%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 1,183,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 55,283K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,477K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 0.66% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 41,632K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,160K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,413K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,111K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,942K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,289K shares, representing a decrease of 56.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 31.12% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 33,080K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,356K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2HP by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.