Hewlett Packard Enterprise Appoints Marie Myers As CFO

(RTTNews) - Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), a leading edge-to-cloud technology company, on Friday announced the appointment of Marie Myers as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer who will be taking on the new role at HPE effective from January 15, 2024.

Myers has most recently served as CFO of HP Inc., and has a history in the finance industry, having spent over two decades in various financial leadership positions at HP Inc. She was also the finance lead for the separation of Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015, which ultimately led to the creation of HPE.

Jeremy Cox, who has been serving as the interim CFO of HPE since August, will return full-time to his position as senior vice president, corporate controller, and chief tax officer.

Antonio Neri, the president of HPE, expressed excitement over Myers' appointment, citing her successful track record in driving both operational and financial results.

