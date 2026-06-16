Hewlett Packard and M-tron have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 16, 2026 – Zacks Equity Research shares Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE as the Bull of the Day and M-tron Industries MPT as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Valero Energy Corp. VLO and Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC.

Here is a synopsis of all four stocks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise earns the Zacks Bull of the Day distinction as analysts continue raising earnings estimates following the company's better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results earlier this month.

While many tech stocks have already priced in aggressive expectations for artificial intelligence, HPE remains a relatively overlooked beneficiary of enterprise AI infrastructure spending.

To that point, Hewlett Packard delivered strong quarterly results, raised guidance, and reinforced its position as a key supplier of servers, networking equipment, and hybrid cloud solutions that are increasingly essential for AI deployments.

Most importantly, Hewlett Packard’s Q2 report has sparked a wave of upward earnings estimate revisions, landing HPE a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

How HPE is Benefiting From the Enterprise AI Buildout

With the AI investment cycle remaining one of the most powerful themes in the market, HPE is positioned to benefit from growing enterprise demand for computing power, networking, and data center modernization.

Unlike some of the higher-profile AI winners that trade at premium valuations, HPE offers investors exposure to the same secular trend through a diversified infrastructure portfolio. The company continues to see strong customer interest in AI-optimized systems, while its hybrid cloud offerings provide additional growth opportunities as enterprises modernize their IT environments.

Strong Q2 Results Spark Analyst Upgrades

Garnishing analyst attention, HPE posted record Q2 EPS of $0.79, crushing consensus expectations of $0.54 by 46% and soaring 108% from $0.38 per share in the prior year quarter.

This came as Q2 sales leaped 40% year over year to a peak of $10.67 billion and comfortably surpassed estimates of $9.81 billion. Driving its record Q2 results, HPE emphasized that customers are investing heavily in modernizing infrastructure and scaling AI, which drove broad-based demand strength.

Considering the record demand, operational execution, and synergy-driven profitability, the Average Zacks Price Target for HPE is now at $68.65, which still suggests 42% upside for the stock.

HPE’s Raised Guidance

Beyond the strong quarterly results, investors were encouraged by HPE’s significantly improved fiscal 2026 outlook. HPE raised several key financial targets, reflecting growing demand for AI infrastructure solutions and stronger-than-expected contributions from its networking business.

Management increased its FY26 EPS guidance range to $3.35-$3.45, up substantially from its prior range of $2.30-$2.50. Revenue growth expectations were also raised to a range of 29%-33%, and the company boosted its FY26 free cash flow target to a forecast of at least $3.5 billion, highlighting expectations for stronger profitability and cash generation.

More intriguing, HPE increased its networking revenue growth forecast to a range of 72%-75%, reflecting better-than-expected benefits from its acquisition of Juniper Networks last year.

Unsurprisingly, analysts have responded by raising their earnings estimates for FY26 and FY27. In the last 30 days, consensus FY26 EPS estimates have soared over 40% from $2.41 to $3.41. Plus, FY27 EPS estimates have spiked nearly 50% in the last month from projections of $2.69 to $4.02.

HPE’s Valuation Remains a Key Advantage

Despite a sharp post-earnings rally, HPE shares still trade at a reasonable 16X forward earnings multiple.

That valuation appears very reasonable given HPE’s improving earnings outlook, exposure to long-term AI spending trends, and ongoing operational improvements. Many tech companies tied to artificial intelligence currently command substantially higher multiples despite similar growth expectations.

For investors seeking a combination of earnings momentum and valuation support, HPE offers an appealing risk-reward profile.

Bottom Line

Hewlett Packard’s stock is starting to check the boxes that investors look for, with its strong buy rating being magnified by an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum.

With AI infrastructure spending continuing to expand and earnings expectations moving higher, HPE looks well-positioned for further upside in the months ahead.

M-tron Industries has been one of the market's standout small-cap stories, with the industrial products company benefiting from strong demand across aerospace, defense, avionics, and space markets.

That said, investors may want to exercise caution as expectations appear to have run well ahead of fundamentals.

MPTI has delivered exceptional gains over the past year, but valuation concerns, execution risks, and elevated expectations could make the stock vulnerable to a sharp pullback.

M-tron’s Dependence on Defense Spending

M-tron's growth story is heavily tied to U.S. defense spending and precision-guided munitions programs. Management has emphasized its relationships with major defense contractors and its exposure to missile systems and radar applications.

Although defense budgets remain favorable, government spending priorities can shift. Program delays, procurement changes, budget negotiations, or geopolitical developments could impact order timing and future revenue growth.

For a company with a relatively concentrated end-market profile, any slowdown in defense orders could have an outsized impact on results, and investor sentiment could begin to fade, especially with the U.S. and Iran reaching a ceasefire deal.

Backlog Growth Doesn't Guarantee Near-Term Revenue

Investors often view backlog growth as a direct indicator of future earnings, but the timing of converting orders into revenue can be unpredictable. While M-tron most recently reported its backlog expanded 38% year over year to $76.8 million, management noted that some of the larger defense opportunities may not contribute to production volumes until late 2027 or even 2028.

That means the market may be assigning value to earnings that remain years away from materializing.

Plus, backlog figures can fluctuate significantly based on the timing of large contract awards and customer purchasing patterns. Of course, any slowdown in new bookings could also alter investor sentiment.

Margin Risks Remain

Although M-tron’s profitability has improved substantially, margin pressure remains a concern. The company has already cited tariff costs and product-mix changes as factors affecting gross margins.

Furthermore, as M-tron invests in capacity expansion, research and development, and potential acquisitions, operating costs could rise. Rapid growth often brings execution challenges, and maintaining current margin levels may become increasingly difficult.

It’s also noteworthy that over the last 60 days, M-tron’s FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates are still down 8% and 13%, respectively, despite a modest uptick in the last month.

Volatility & Valuation Concerns

Another risk investors should consider is MPTI's small size. Small-cap defense names often trade on momentum, making them susceptible to sharp corrections when investor sentiment changes.

With its market capitalization of $426 million being well below the industrial products market average and many of its defense peers amid a limited public float, MPTI can experience significant volatility.

This dynamic can work in both directions, but after a substantial run higher, volatility becomes a greater risk for MPTI shareholders.

Adding to the volatility concerns and margin risks is that MPTI is trading at 43X forward earnings, a notable premium to the industrial products market and the benchmark S&P 500’s average of around 23X, respectively.

Bottom Line

For investors who already have positions in M-tron Industries stock, now may be an ideal time to take profits, while those who are considering MPTI may want to avoid it for now.

To that point, MPTI's impressive performance has raised expectations to lofty levels, as investors are now paying for years of anticipated growth, and the company faces risks tied to defense spending cycles, backlog conversion timing, margin pressure, and small-cap volatility.

With much of the good news seemingly priced in and little room for disappointment, MPTI looks vulnerable to a period of consolidation or multiple compression.

Additional content:

U.S.-Iran Framework Deal to Reopen Hormuz: 2 Refining Stocks to Bet On

The United States and Iran have agreed on a framework deal to end the war and eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is responsible for the passage of significant oil volumes that are consumed across the globe. The signing of the deal will likely be on Friday in Switzerland, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

So, once the oil starts flowing, there will be more supply, leading to declining commodity prices. Amid the backdrop, should you bet on the two leading refiners, Valero Energy Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp.? Let’s delve deeper.

Oil Price Slipped to $80: Why?

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude is now hovering around the $80-per-barrel benchmark, reflecting a sharp decline from the more than $100 per barrel mark a month ago. The peace deal that will likely be signed officially soon is strongly backing the decline in the commodity price.

Although the price of oil is still high, it’s just more than 20% decline, which is definitely having a much bigger impact on the energy business landscape.

Constrained Global Refining Capacity

The global refining capacity is constrained, and fuel inventories are low. On the demand side, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel remain resilient. This means people are still driving and flying quite often, while diesel demand suggests transportation, freight, agriculture and industrial activity are still holding up. As a result, with busy refineries and fuel not in abundant supply, refining margins for refiners are quite strong.

Thus, with crude prices dropping significantly, investors should allocate their money to refining players like Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum, even though the pricing environment of crude oil is still highly profitable for exploration and production activities. This is because, with plummeting oil prices, refiners’ input costs have declined considerably.

2 Refiners in the Spotlight: VLO, MPC

Valero Energy expects to generate strong refining margins as the world has very little spare refining capacity, while inventories of refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel are low. VLO will likely benefit from strong demand and tight supply, given its large, complex refineries with the capacity to process discounted heavy sour crude oil.

Valero Energy, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has jumped 11.3% in three months and could see further upside.

Marathon Petroleum runs refining systems that are the largest in the United States. With high utilization of refineries, Marathon Petroleum is well-positioned to capture almost all of the available profitable opportunities. On its first-quarterearnings call the leading refining player mentioned that roughly 6% of the world’s ability to produce finished fuels went offline due to the conflicts in the Middle East.

Investors should note that the company has the capability of processing cheaper crude from the United States and Canada to produce diesel and jet fuels that are in high demand. The firm currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 and may have room for further gains. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.