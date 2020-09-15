Hetz Ventures raises $77 mln to invest in software startups

TEL AVIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israel-based venture capital firm Hetz Ventures said on Tuesday it has raised $77 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise software firms founded by Israeli entrepreneurs.

Fully raised during the COVID-19 crisis, the fund had its final close in July. Hetz will manage over $130 million in total.

Its first fund of $55 million from 2018 has invested in 10 enterprise software companies, including Trigo, a computer vision start-up that helps streamline online retail operations.

Hetz Ventures has already invested in two companies through its second fund.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

