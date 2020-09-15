Hetz Ventures raises $77 mln to invest in software startups

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published

Israel-based venture capital firm Hetz Ventures said on Tuesday it has raised $77 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise software firms founded by Israeli entrepreneurs.

TEL AVIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Israel-based venture capital firm Hetz Ventures said on Tuesday it has raised $77 million for its second fund to invest in early-stage enterprise software firms founded by Israeli entrepreneurs.

Fully raised during the COVID-19 crisis, the fund had its final close in July. Hetz will manage over $130 million in total.

Its first fund of $55 million from 2018 has invested in 10 enterprise software companies, including Trigo, a computer vision start-up that helps streamline online retail operations.

Hetz Ventures has already invested in two companies through its second fund.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters