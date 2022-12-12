Markets
PBI

Hestia Intends To Overhaul Pitney Bowes' Board

December 12, 2022 — 08:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hestia Capital Management, LLC, the third largest stockholder of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), stated that it intends to nominate a majority slate of director candidates that includes a highly-qualified proposed interim Chief Executive Officer supported by a talented group of operators and strategists. In a letter issued to fellow stockholders, Hestia expressed its plan to overhaul Pitney Bowes' Board of Directors.

Hestia looks forward to formally introducing proposed interim Chief Executive Officer, director candidates and their strategic operating plan in the weeks and months to come.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.