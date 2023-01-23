Hestia Capital Nominates Seven Candidates For Election To Pitney Bowes' Board

(RTTNews) - Hestia Capital Management, LLC, which is the third largest stockholder of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI) and has a beneficial ownership position of approximately 7.2% of the Company's outstanding shares, announced Monday that it has nominated seven highly qualified and independent candidates for election to the Company's nine-member Board of Directors at the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Hestia has nominated seven candidates in order to enable two incumbents to continue to serve for continuity purposes. The Hestia slate includes Milena Alberti-Perez, Todd Everett, Carl Grassi, Katie May, Ken McBride, Lance Rosenzweig and Kurt Wolf.

Hestia said it has purposefully recruited a well-rounded slate of director candidates that possesses capital allocation acumen, corporate governance expertise, relevant sector backgrounds, operating and transaction experience and ownership perspectives - all of which are needed at Pitney Bowes.

