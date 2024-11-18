Hess's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hess.

Looking at options history for Hess (NYSE:HES) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,290 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $232,048.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $160.0 for Hess over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hess's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hess's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Hess Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HES PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $11.1 $11.26 $140.00 $45.0K 57 107 HES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.2 $19.9 $21.2 $140.00 $42.0K 108 32 HES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.1 $3.6 $3.6 $155.00 $39.6K 598 110 HES PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.0 $13.5 $14.0 $145.00 $35.0K 14 70 HES PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.3 $12.6 $13.3 $145.00 $33.2K 14 25

About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hess, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Hess With a trading volume of 551,925, the price of HES is up by 1.02%, reaching $147.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

