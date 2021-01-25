Hess to spend $1.9 bln in 2021

Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess Corp HES.N said on Monday it expects to spend $1.9 billion in 2021 and more than 80% of the budget will go to Guyana and the Bakken oil play.

The company forecast net production to average about 310,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2021, excluding Libya, slight below company's 2020 estimate of 325,000 boepd.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.