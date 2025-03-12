Is Hess Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

New York-based Hess Corporation (HES) explores, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Valued at $45.7 billion by market cap, Hess focuses on exploration and production activities in the U.S., Gulf of Mexico, offshore Suriname, and several international locations.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” Hess fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the oil & gas industry.

Hess touched its 52-week high of $163.98 on Apr. 29, 2024, and is currently trading 11.8% below that peak. Over the past three months, HES stock observed a 1.6% uptick, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 8.4% decline during the same time frame.

Meanwhile, HES stock soared 14.5% over the past six months, significantly outpacing SPX’s 32 bps uptick over the same time frame. However, HES has dipped 1.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 8.9% gains over the past year.

To confirm the recent upturn, Hess has observed a significant surge in stock prices since mid-December 2024 and remained mostly above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-January 2025 with some fluctuations.

Hess stock observed a marginal uptick after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 29. While the company experienced lower price realization due to thinner crack spreads, it reported a staggering 18.4% year-over-year increase in oil & gas net production to 495,000 boepd. This increase in volumes led to a notable 6.3% year-over-year increase in overall topline to $3.2 billion, which surpassed the Street’s expectations by a significant margin. Meanwhile, the company also showcased impressive cost management discipline which led to 35.5% year-over-year growth in income before tax to $928 million. Furthermore, its adjusted EPS of $1.76 surpassed the consensus estimates by 16.6%.

Moreover, Hess has significantly outperformed its peer Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) 8.7% decline over the past six months and a 24.8% drop over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 16 analysts covering the HES stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $167.47 represents a 15.8% upside potential from current price levels.

