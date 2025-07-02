Hess Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Hess (NYSE:HES), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $161.7, with a high estimate of $191.00 and a low estimate of $136.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.53%.

The standing of Hess among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $153.00 $147.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $184.00 $193.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $173.00 $163.00 Nitin Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $147.00 $151.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $191.00 $193.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $136.00 $160.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $163.00 $170.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $146.58 $164.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hess. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hess's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.44 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 481 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024, at a ratio of 79% oil and natural gas liquids and 21% natural gas.

Hess's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Hess faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Hess's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hess's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.78%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

