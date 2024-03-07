Hess says reviewing expected timeline for closing of Chevron deal

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess HES.N said on Thursday it was reviewing the timeline for closing its merger with Chevron CVX.N, after oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.Nsignaled potential counter offer for Hess's Guyana assets.

