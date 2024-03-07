News & Insights

Hess says reviewing expected timeline for closing of Chevron deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 07, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. oil producer Hess HES.N said on Thursday it was reviewing the timeline for closing its merger with Chevron CVX.N, after oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.Nsignaled potential counter offer for Hess's Guyana assets.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

