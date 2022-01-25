Hess raises production capital budget by 37%

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hess Corp HES.N on Tuesday raised its 2022 capital budget for production by 37% as it looks to focus on its operations in Guyana and the U.S. Bakken shale oil basin.

The company expects to spend $2.6 billion in 2022, of which about 80% will be allocated to Guyana and the Bakken, compared with $1.9 billion in 2021.

