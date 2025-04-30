Markets
HES

Hess Q1 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates

April 30, 2025 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hess Corporation (HES), an independent energy company, Wednesday reported net income of $430 million or $1.39 per share for the first quarter, lower than $972 million or $3.16 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in sales volumes as well prices.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $559 million or $1.81 per share, that beat the analysts' average estimate of $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues and non-operating income for the quarter grew to $2.938 billion from $3.341 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $3.01 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.