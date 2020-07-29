US Markets
HES

Hess posts bigger loss on virus-driven oil rout

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Andrew Cullen / Reuters

U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower oil prices as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped global energy demand.

Adds details on results, background on oil prices

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp HES.N reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower oil prices as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped global energy demand.

Crude prices sank to historic lows in April as economic activity plummeted across the world due to coronavirus lockdowns and a price war between the world's top producers flooded the market with excess supply.

Hess said the average selling price of its crude oil, including hedges, fell 35.4% from a year earlier to $39.03 a barrel.

The New York-based company said its net loss attributable was $320 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hess, which did not curtail production despite the slump in crude prices, posted a 22% jump in second-quarter output to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The jump was driven by a 39% increase in Bakken output and production from the Liza Field, offshore Guyana, Hess said in a statement.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HES

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular