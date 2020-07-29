Hess posts bigger loss on virus-driven oil rout

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp HES.N reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped global demand for crude oil and refined products.

The New York-based company said its net loss attributable was $320 million, or $1.05 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production, excluding its assets in Libya, rose to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), from 273,000 boepd a year earlier.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

