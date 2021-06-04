Hess (NYSE:HES) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) will pay a dividend of US$0.25 on the 30th of June. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Hess' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even though Hess is not generating a profit, it is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 24.6% if recent trends continue. The company seems to be going down the right path, but it will probably take a little bit longer than a year to cross over into profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Hess Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:HES Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from US$0.40 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.6% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Hess has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 25% per annum. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If the company can turn a profit relatively soon, we can see this becoming a reliable income stock.

Hess' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Hess' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. We don't think Hess is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hess that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

