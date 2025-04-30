HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Earnings Results: $HESM Reports Quarterly Earnings

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ($HESM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $382,000,000, missing estimates of $390,633,480 by $-8,633,480.
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Insider Trading Activity
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP insiders have traded $HESM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HESM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LLC BLACKROCK sold 11,000,000 shares for an estimated $430,210,000
- JONATHAN C. STEIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,923 shares for an estimated $279,840
- JOHN A. GATLING (President and COO) sold 2,087 shares for an estimated $84,728
HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALPS ADVISORS INC added 3,695,817 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $136,856,103
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,295,386 shares (-88.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,968,143
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 1,118,245 shares (+131.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,290,581
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 993,644 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,794,637
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 967,796 shares (-77.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,837,485
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 671,190 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,854,165
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 632,316 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,414,661
