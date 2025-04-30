HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Earnings Results: $HESM Reports Quarterly Earnings

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ($HESM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $382,000,000, missing estimates of $390,633,480 by $-8,633,480.

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Insider Trading Activity

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP insiders have traded $HESM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HESM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT LLC BLACKROCK sold 11,000,000 shares for an estimated $430,210,000

JONATHAN C. STEIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,923 shares for an estimated $279,840

JOHN A. GATLING (President and COO) sold 2,087 shares for an estimated $84,728

HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

