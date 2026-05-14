Hess Midstream Partners (HESM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) reported revenue of $390.1 million, up 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $379.84 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +4.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Throughput Volumes - Crude oil gathering : 110.00 MBbl/d compared to the 117.92 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 110.00 MBbl/d compared to the 117.92 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput Volumes - Gas processing : 430.00 MMcf/d compared to the 413.19 MMcf/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 430.00 MMcf/d compared to the 413.19 MMcf/d average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput Volumes - Gas gathering : 438.00 MMcf/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 433.96 MMcf/d.

: 438.00 MMcf/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 433.96 MMcf/d. Throughput Volumes - NGL loading : 15.00 MBbl/d compared to the 14.43 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts.

: 15.00 MBbl/d compared to the 14.43 MBbl/d average estimate based on two analysts. Throughput Volumes - Water gathering : 115.00 MBbl/d versus 125.17 MBbl/d estimated by two analysts on average.

: 115.00 MBbl/d versus 125.17 MBbl/d estimated by two analysts on average. Throughput Volumes - Crude oil terminaling : 119.00 MBbl/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 125.40 MBbl/d.

: 119.00 MBbl/d versus the two-analyst average estimate of 125.40 MBbl/d. Revenue- Gathering : $204.1 million compared to the $200.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $204.1 million compared to the $200.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Terminaling and Export : $37.6 million versus $31.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $37.6 million versus $31.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Processing and Storage : $148.4 million compared to the $157.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $148.4 million compared to the $157.23 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Terminaling and Export : $30.7 million compared to the $23.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $30.7 million compared to the $23.62 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Gathering: $150.3 million versus $148.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Hess Midstream Partners performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Hess Midstream Partners here>>>

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.