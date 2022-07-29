Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.5559 on the 12th of August, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 7.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Hess Midstream Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 92% of cash flows. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 23.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 141%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

NYSE:HESM Historic Dividend July 29th 2022

Hess Midstream Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend's track record has been pretty solid, but with only 5 years of history we want to see a few more years of history before making any solid conclusions. Since 2017, the annual payment back then was $1.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.2. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 13% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. It's not great to see that Hess Midstream's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 8.8% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Hess Midstream will make a great income stock. The payments are bit high to be considered sustainable, and the track record isn't the best. We don't think Hess Midstream is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Hess Midstream has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is Hess Midstream not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.