Hess Midstream LP Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Hess Midstream LP (HESM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $96.4 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $90.3 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to $399.0 million from $414.2 million last year.

Hess Midstream LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.4 Mln. vs. $90.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $399.0 Mln vs. $414.2 Mln last year.

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