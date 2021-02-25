Hess Midstream LP Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues of US$1.1b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$1.31, missing estimates by 5.7%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:HESM Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hess Midstream from three analysts is for revenues of US$1.20b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 10% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 21% to US$1.61. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.99 in 2021. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a large cut to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$24.43, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Hess Midstream's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Hess Midstream, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$22.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Hess Midstream's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 10%, compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. Compare this to the 468 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Hess Midstream is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Hess Midstream. Sadly, they also downgraded their sales forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. The consensus price target held steady at US$24.43, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Hess Midstream going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Hess Midstream (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.