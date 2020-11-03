Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2020

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.442 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HESM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.82, the dividend yield is 10.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HESM was $16.82, representing a -34.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.66 and a 195.09% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

HESM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). HESM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.23. Zacks Investment Research reports HESM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -35.83%, compared to an industry average of -42.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HESM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.