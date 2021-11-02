Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 03, 2021

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HESM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.19% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $25.97, the dividend yield is 7.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HESM was $25.97, representing a -14.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.35 and a 65.41% increase over the 52 week low of $15.70.

HESM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). HESM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.61. Zacks Investment Research reports HESM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.46%, compared to an industry average of 50.4%.

