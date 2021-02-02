Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 03, 2021

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.447 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HESM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of HESM was $21.5, representing a -10.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $24 and a 277.19% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

HESM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). HESM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports HESM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.23%, compared to an industry average of -13.3%.

