Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2020

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.436 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HESM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.16% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 9.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HESM was $18.4, representing a -28.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.66 and a 222.81% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

HESM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). HESM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.25. Zacks Investment Research reports HESM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of -26.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HESM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HESM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HESM as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an increase of 2.99% over the last 100 days.

