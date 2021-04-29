Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.453 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HESM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.34% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.25, the dividend yield is 7.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HESM was $23.25

HESM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). HESM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports HESM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.54%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HESM Dividend History page.

