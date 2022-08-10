Hess Midstream LP Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for HESM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.09, changing hands as high as $29.38 per share. Hess Midstream LP shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HESM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HESM's low point in its 52 week range is $23.35 per share, with $35.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.40.

