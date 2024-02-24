Hess Midstream (HESM) Price Target Increased by 5.81% to 37.13

The average one-year price target for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) has been revised to 37.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.81% from the prior estimate of 35.09 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 39.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.18% from the latest reported closing price of 34.64 / share.

Hess Midstream Declares $0.63 Dividend

On January 29, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2024 received the payment on February 14, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.62 per share.

At the current share price of $34.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.35%, the lowest has been 6.17%, and the highest has been 21.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.85 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 0.55 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess Midstream. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HESM is 0.63%, a decrease of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.58% to 88,025K shares. The put/call ratio of HESM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 11,908K shares representing 14.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,640K shares, representing an increase of 27.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 11,722K shares representing 14.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,729K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 2.35% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 4,391K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares, representing an increase of 26.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 49.12% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,852K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 90.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,432K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HESM by 73.87% over the last quarter.

Hess Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hess Midstream is a fee-based, growth-oriented, midstream company that owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. Hess Midstream owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota.

