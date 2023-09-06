Hess Midstream Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for HESM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hess Midstream LP (Symbol: HESM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.35, changing hands as low as $28.99 per share. Hess Midstream LP shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HESM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HESM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.33 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.11.

