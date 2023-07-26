Hess (HES) Tops on Q2 Earnings, Raises '23 Production Outlook

Hess Corporation HES has reported second-quarter 2023 earnings per share of 65 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. However, the bottom line significantly declined from the year-ago quarter’s $2.15 per share.

Total quarterly revenues dipped to $2,320 million from $2,988 million a year ago. The top line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,408 million.

Better-than-expected quarterly earnings were driven by higher oil-equivalent production volumes. The positives were partially offset by lower realizations of commodity prices.

Operational Update

Exploration and Production:

For the quarter under review, the Exploration and Production business has reported adjusted earnings of $237 million, declining from $723 million a year ago. The business was negatively impacted by a dip in realized commodity prices.

Quarterly hydrocarbon production was 387 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from 322 MBoe/d in the year-ago period primarily due to higher production in Guyana and the Bakken.

Crude oil production increased from 176 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) in second-quarter 2022 to 216 MBbls/d in the quarter under review. Natural gas liquid production totaled 69 MBbls/d, up from 49 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. Also, natural gas production was 610 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d), up from 580 Mcf/d a year ago.

Worldwide crude oil realization per barrel of $73.74 (excluding the impacts of hedging) significantly declined from $109.51 in the year-ago period. Also, worldwide natural gas prices fell to $3.82 per Mcf from the year-ago figure of $6.45. The average worldwide natural gas liquids’ selling price declined to $17.95 per barrel from $40.92 a year ago.

Midstream:

From the midstream business, the company generated adjusted net earnings of $62 million, down from $65 million a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the second quarter totaled $454 million versus the year-ago level of $356 million. Exploration expenses increased to $99 million from $33 million in the year-ago period. However, marketing costs declined to $547 million from $843 million a year ago.

Total costs and expenses increased to $1,955 million for the quarter from $1,906 million a year ago.

Financials

Net cash provided by operating activities was $974 million for the second quarter. Hess’ capital expenditure for exploration and production activities totaled $933 million.

As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $2,226 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt was $8,459 million at the second-quarter end.

Guidance

For 2023, Hess expects net production guidance (excluding Libya) of 385,000-390,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), an increase from the previously mentioned 365,000-375,000 Boe/d. The metric suggests a rise from the 344,000 Boe/d reported in 2022.

The upgraded guidance is mainly due to the company’s strong operating performance and the expected start-up of the Payara development project at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

