Hess (HES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $132.34, moving -0.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had lost 5.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.

Hess will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hess to post earnings of $1.30 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.37 per share and revenue of $10.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.41% and -5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.28% lower. Hess is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hess is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.05, which means Hess is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

