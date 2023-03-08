Hess (HES) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $135.86, moving -0.75% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had lost 4.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hess as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.69, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.62 billion, up 10.32% from the year-ago period.

HES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.71 per share and revenue of $11.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.44% and -3.84%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.73% lower. Hess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hess currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.2.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

