Is Hess (HES) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hess (HES) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Hess is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 249 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HES' full-year earnings has moved 27.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HES has returned 7.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Hess is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Kimbell Royalty (KRP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 11.2%.

Over the past three months, Kimbell Royalty's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Hess belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.9% so far this year, so HES is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kimbell Royalty falls under the Oil and Gas - Royalty Trust - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #223. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Hess and Kimbell Royalty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.