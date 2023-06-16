Hess (HES) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed the most recent trading day at $135.56, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas producer had gained 2.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.18%.

Hess will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, down 54.88% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, down 13.57% from the year-ago period.

HES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.96% and -6.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.18% lower. Hess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hess has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.54, which means Hess is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HES in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

