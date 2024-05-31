Hess (HES) Shareholders Approve Chevron Deal Amid Arbitration

Hess Corporation ( HES ), a U.S. oil and gas company, received the necessary approval from its shareholders on Tuesday to proceed with its proposed merger with Chevron Corporation CVX, despite the ongoing arbitration concerning assets in the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana.

Merger Details and Shareholders’ Approval

In October 2023, Chevron announced its intention to acquire Hess in a $53 billion all-stock deal, expected to close in the first half of 2024. Hess shareholders will receive 1.0250 shares of Chevron for each share of HES, taking the total enterprise value of the transaction, including debt, to $60 billion.

This merger is set to enhance Chevron's portfolio by adding Hess' assets, including those in the Guyana Stabroek block. In a special meeting held on May 28, the majority of Hess shareholders voted in favor of the merger. Notably, Chevron stockholder approval is not required for this transaction.

Arbitration Over Stabroek Block Assets

The approval came amid the arbitration proceedings initiated by ExxonMobil and CNOOC, Hess’ partners in the Stabroek block, who argue they have preemptive rights over Hess’ 30% interest in the oil-rich offshore block under the existing joint operating agreement.

These arbitration cases, filed before the International Chamber of Commerce in March 2024, seek to delay or potentially block the merger. Both Hess and Chevron oppose this claim and maintain that the preemptive rights claimed by the Stabroek block partners do not apply.

Regulatory Approvals and Merger Conditions

To complete the merger, several closing conditions must be met, including the expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, and the resolution of the arbitration proceedings. The merger still requires approval from the Federal Trade Commission.

Guyana's Growing Oil Region

Since its first offshore discovery in 2015, Guyana has become the world's fastest growing oil region. The Stabroek block, covering 6.6 million acres, is operated by ExxonMobil with a 45% interest in the same. Hess holds a 30% interest, while CNOOC another 25%. The outcome of the arbitration process, which could extend into 2025, should determine whether the merger is proceeding as planned or facing significant delays.

Despite the arbitration, both Hess and Chevron are optimistic about the deal. John Hess, CEO of Hess, expressed satisfaction over the transaction's strategic value, highlighting shareholder recognition and the potential of a successful merger with Chevron.

Conclusion

While the merger faces hurdles due to the arbitration over the Stabroek block assets, the support from Hess shareholders marks a significant step forward. The merged entity would be a leading integrated energy firm with a robust portfolio and substantial financial resources, poised to deliver significant shareholder value in the coming years.

