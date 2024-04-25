Hess (HES) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Production Volumes

Hess Corporation HES has reported first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.16, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1.13.

Total quarterly revenues increased to $3,341 million from $2,453 million in the year-ago period. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,929 million.

Strong quarterly results have been driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes, and increased oil and gas prices.

Operational Update

Exploration & Production

For the quarter under review, the Exploration and Production business reported adjusted earnings of $997 million, up from $405 million a year ago. The business was positively impacted by an increase in realized oil and natural gas prices.

Quarterly hydrocarbon production totaled 476 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from 374 MBoe/d in the year-ago period, primarily due to higher production in Guyana and the Bakken. The reported figure also beat our estimate of 389 MBoe/d.

Crude oil production increased from 216 thousand barrels per day (MBbls/d) in first-quarter 2023 to 305 MBbls/d in the quarter under review. The reported figure also beat our estimate of 223.4 MBbls/d.

NGL production totaled 71 MBbls/d, up from 62 MBbls/d in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure beat our estimate of 65.3 MBbls/d.

Natural gas production totaled 599 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d), up from 574 Mcf/d a year ago. However, the reported figure missed our estimate of 602.8 Mcf/d.

Worldwide crude oil realization per barrel of $80.06 (excluding the impacts of hedging) increased from $76.02 in the year-ago period. Also, the global natural gas price improved to $4.62 per Mcf from the year-ago figure of $4.39. Yet, the average global NGL selling price declined to $22.97 per barrel from $24.25 reported a year ago.

Mid-stream

The company generated adjusted net earnings of $67 million, up from $61 million a year ago.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses for the first quarter totaled $412 million compared with the year-ago level of $382 million. The reported figure is below our estimate of $469.4 million.

Exploration expenses declined to $42 million from the $66 million recorded in the year-ago period. Marketing costs increased to $622 million from $603 million a year ago.

Total costs and expenses increased to $1,926 million from $1,849 million in the prior-year period.

Financials

Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $885 million. Hess’ capital expenditure for exploration and production activities totaled $927 million.

As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $1,438 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its long-term debt was $8,415 million at the end of the first quarter.

Outlook

For the second quarter, Hess expects total production of 465-475 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company forecasts a total exploration and production capital and exploratory expenditure of $1.25 billion for the second quarter.

HES forecasts a total capital and exploratory expenditure of $4.2 billion for 2024.

