Hess (HES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hess (HES) closed at $140.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas producer had lost 4.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hess as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.70, up 30.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.63 billion, up 10.75% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.81 per share and revenue of $11.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.85% and -3.16%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hess. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower. Hess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hess is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

